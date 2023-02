The Prosecutor General's Office denied the statement of Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, about the sexual exploitation of a boy kidnapped in Ukraine. This is stated in the message of the Prosecutor General's Office on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that after the publication in the mass media about the transfer for the purpose of sexual exploitation of a minor boy brought from Ukraine, the Prosecutor General's Office instructed the operative units of the National Police to verify this fact.

"Employees of the Cyber Police and operational services analyzed the content published on the Internet and found out that the child, who was allegedly sold for intimate meetings, was actually born and lives in Russia, works as a model and advertises clothes. The child's photos are freely available, so any who could use it to create the desired content," the message reads.

The police established that the first message about the sale of children kidnapped in Ukraine for "intimate meetings" in the Russian Federation appeared precisely on one of the closed Russian Telegram channels. After that, it was distributed by a number of Ukrainian resources, and this information was removed from the original source.

In turn, Lubinets said in his Telegram channel that he learned about the alleged abduction of Ukrainian children by the Russians and shooting videos of a sexual nature with them from Telegram channels and various chats, and as soon as he saw the information, where it was clearly written on the screens about Ukrainian children, he immediately contacted to law enforcement agencies, because the topic of deportation, kidnapping, rape by Russians of Ukrainian children is very sensitive. He thanked the employees of the Cyber Police and operative services who quickly reacted and verified the information.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 2, the Verkhovna Rada's Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, reported in his Telegram channel that Russians are kidnapping Ukrainian children and making sexual videos with them, he called on the Cyber Police, the National Police, and the Prosecutor General's Office to take appropriate response measures to find and punish the guilty, and to return the injured children home.

In December, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov announced that Russia had deported 13,000 Ukrainian children during the war.