White House Denies That They Offered Ukraine To Cede Territories In Exchange For Peace

The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden and the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency said that CIA Director William Burns did not offer Kyiv to cede Russia territories in exchange for peace.

The Newsweek announced this with reference to American officials, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The reason for the statement was the publication of the Swiss edition of the Neue Zurcher Zeitung, where it was stated that Kyiv and Moscow rejected the peace plan proposed by the United States, which allegedly provided that the Kremlin would cease hostilities and Ukraine would cede part of the territories.

According to the publication, after the "peace plan" was rejected, the United States agreed to give Ukraine tanks.

Sean Davitt, the deputy spokesperson at the White House's National Security Council, called the statement "not accurate."

In turn, the CIA said that the story described by NZZ is "completely false."

