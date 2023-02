The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) predicts unemployment at the level of 26% in 2023.

This is stated in the message of the NBU, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The labor market will be acutely affected by the war, but also it will recover slowly.

Throughout 2023, unemployment will remain at a high level (around 26%).

In the future, it will decrease thanks to the expansion of the demand for labor force against the background of the revival of economic activity.

The unemployment rate is expected to decrease to 20% in 2024 and to 17.6% in 2025.

Unemployment will remain higher than its natural level, given that the process of restoring production capacities and logistics routes will take a lot of time.

Nominal household incomes will increase, in particular due to the adaptation of the real sector to work in conditions of high risks and significant spending on defense and security.

At the same time, wages will grow slowly in real terms due to significant inflation: in 2023 - by 3.3%, and in the next two years - by another 6.5% and 4.3%, respectively.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in October, the Ministry of Economy announced that the unemployed would be involved in the Recovery Army of Ukraine.