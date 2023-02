FlixBus Launches New Flights From Ukraine To Poland And Germany

The FlixBus transport company has launched from February 14 the Kyiv - Berlin - Hamburg - Bremen and Odesa - Uman - Lublin - Warsaw bus lines.

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The first trip of the new line to Germany will take place on February 14 from Kyiv. The line was numbered N 3206 and has a full route: Kyiv - Zhytomyr - Rivne - Lviv - Berlin - Hamburg - Bremen. Buses will depart 3 times a week: on Tuesday, Friday and Saturday from Kyiv; Monday, Thursday and Sunday from Bremen. Travel time is 30 hours, taking into account stops and the time laid down to cross the border," said the statement.

From Warsaw to Odesa, the first bus will also go on February 14.

The route is represented on line N 3242.

It used to start with Vinnytsia.

"Given the high demand from passengers from the south of the country, the line was extended to include Uman and Odesa. Departures are daily, the bus spends almost a day on the road. Full route: Odesa - Uman - Vinnytsia - Khmelnytskyi - Lviv - Lublin - Warsaw. To date, FlixBus already has 16 lines from Ukraine, 8 of which were opened after the outbreak of a full-scale war. Green buses from Ukraine travel to 6 countries of Europe: Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia and Austria," said the statement.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in December FlixBus launched the first flight to Germany.