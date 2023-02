In Kramatorsk, the search and rescue operation on the ruins of the building, which was hit by a Russian missile on February 1, has finished.

This was announced by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko.

"The killed woman's body was retrieved from under the rubble. Thus, the number of victims of the Russian attack on Kramatorsk increased to 4 killed and 18 wounded. 2 people were successfully rescued from the rubble," he wrote.

The head of the Regional Military Administration reminded that on February 1, the Russians hit the city with an Iskander missile, and the next day they made two more hits with S-300 missile systems.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Wednesday, February 1, the Russian occupying forces launched a missile attack on Kramatorsk.

A ballistic missile fired from the Iskander complex hit a residential apartment building, almost completely destroying it.

As of this moment, at least three people are known to have died. At least 18 other people were injured and hospitalized. Later, it became known about another killed woman - her body was found under the ruins on the evening of February 2.

On February 2, there was another strike on Kramatorsk - not far from the previous place of impact. Then people did not die, but were injured.