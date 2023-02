Deficit Remains In Power System, The Most Difficult Situation In Kherson Region - Ukrenergo

The power system of Ukraine continues to have a significant deficit. The most difficult situation in the Kherson Region as a result of shelling. Ukrenergo announced this on Facebook.

Two units at the thermal power plants have been put into operation, and one more has been taken out for emergency repairs.

"The available amount of generated electricity is distributed to support the processes necessary for the operation of energy and critical infrastructure (water canals, boiler houses, hospitals), as well as to cover the needs of industry and the population," Ukrenergo writes.

It is noted that network restrictions remain in the Odesa Region.

Consumption limits were set for all regional power distribution companies. In case of exceeding the limits, emergency power outages will be applied.

"Over the past day, the enemy subjected energy infrastructure in the Kharkiv, Kherson, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, and Donetsk Regions to massive artillery fire. The situation is especially difficult after the shelling in the Kherson Region. Due to significant damage, some facilities in the neighboring Mykolaiv Region have also been de-energized," the press service adds.

Repair teams also restored the functionality of key equipment at several substations in the east and south of the country.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 12, the general director of the YASNO energy company, Serhii Kovalenko, announced that until the end of winter, consumers will receive electricity with major restrictions.

On January 11, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi said that a complete blackout in Ukraine is unlikely.