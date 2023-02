The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv arrested the former Deputy Minister of Defense Viyacheslav Shapovalov, suspected of involvement in purchases at inflated prices, and set a bail of UAH 402.6 million.

This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The court made such a decision on February 2.

At the request of the SBI, the Pecherskyi District Court imposed a preventive measure on him in the form of detention with the alternative of posting bail in the amount of UAH 402.6 million.

On February 1, employees of the SBI served to the deputy minister with suspicion of obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations (Part 1 of Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code).

It is noted that he lobbied for the conclusion of contracts for the supply of products for the military at inflated prices, as well as the purchase of low-quality body armor, helmets, clothing and other items for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for a total amount of more than UAH 1 billion.

All contracts were concluded with a full advance payment.

The official not only knew about the facts of the supply of low-quality products, but also exerted pressure on subordinates to accept low-quality products at military warehouses and organize repeated laboratory tests of armor plates that failed the initial tests.

At the same time, Shapovalov ignored the appeal of the command of the Logistics Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the need to ensure proper acceptance control of product quality.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 24, the Cabinet of Ministers fired Deputy Defense Minister Viyacheslav Shapovalov, who was responsible for the rear support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Shapovalov himself resigned after the scandal involving the purchase of food for the military.

Earlier, the mass media published an article in which it was said that the Ministry of Defense buys food for the military at prices much higher than in Kyiv retail chains.

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov stated that he considers accusations of the Ministry of Defense of purchasing products for the military at inflated prices to be an attempt to undermine the trust of foreign partners in the Ministry with the aim of disrupting the supply of military aid to Ukraine.