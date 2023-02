MPs Received Compensation For Housing Rental For 2022 For UAH 31 Million

Members of the Verkhovna Rada received UAH 31 million in compensation for the cost of housing rental or hiring a hotel room from the state budget for the whole of 2022.

This is evidenced by the data of the Rada website, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

For housing rental in January-March, they were paid UAH 2.5 million in compensation, in April - UAH 4.7 million, in May - UAH 1 million.

In June, MPs were paid UAH 2.3 million in compensation, in July - UAH 3.4 million, in August - UAH 2.5 million.

In addition, in the fall, parliamentarians received UAH 8.4 million in compensation (UAH 2.8 million in September, UAH 2.7 million in October, UAH 2.9 million in November).

In December, the total amount of compensation was UAH 6 million.

The average amount of compensation for housing rental is about UAH 20,000 per month.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 131 MPs received compensation from the state budget in December for housing rental for UAH 6 million.