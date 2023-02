The Poltava Mining and Processing Plant (Horishni Plavni, Poltava Region), which is part of the Ferrexpo group, Kostiantyn Zhevaho, denies the accusations of the Bureau of Economic Security (BES) in non-payment of rent for UAH 2 billion.

This is stated in the message of the enterprise, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The management of PrJSC Poltava GOK informs that as of February 2, 2023, no top manager of the company was served with a notice of suspicion in accordance with the current legislation of Ukraine. We claim that the accusations made by the investigative bodies are untrue. At the moment, there are no agreed tax obligations that have not been paid by the company. Poltava GOK calculates and pays rent tax in accordance with current legislation and court practice, as well as in a similar way as other mining companies do. Therefore, its officials cannot be held liable to responsibility for alleged evasion of their payment under Article 212 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," the statement says.

Poltava GOK notes that at the beginning of 2022, the tax audit of the enterprise for the period from April 1, 2017 to June 30, 2021 was completed.

The State Tax Service drew up an act on possible violations of rent payment.

"The company provided its explanations and objections. After that, the tax authority did not make any tax notices-decisions regarding the rent in relation to Poltava GOK, from which we can see the absence of claims against the enterprise from the side of the tax authorities. In recent months, Poltava GOK has undergone a series of searches and other investigative actions on the part of law enforcement agencies. The company openly cooperates with investigative bodies and at their request all documents were voluntarily transferred in accordance with the request. The company is ready to consider controversial issues in a court of law within the limits of current legislation," the statement says.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, on February 2, BES announced that it had served the top manager of Poltava GOK with suspicion of non-payment of rent for UAH 2 billion.

In January, a court in France released former Member of the Verkhovna Rada, the beneficial owner of Finance and Credit Bank Kostiantyn Zhevaho on bail of EUR 1 million.

The former parliamentarian was detained on December 27 in Courchevel (France).

On July 26, the court arrested Zhevaho in absentia.

The State Bureau of Investigation suspects Zhevaho of involvement in the embezzlement of UAH 2.5 billion of Finance and Credit Bank and the legalization (laundering) of criminal funds.