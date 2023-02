MP Trukhin Goes On Two-Week Business Trip To Lithuania

Member of Parliament Oleksandr Trukhin (Servant of the People faction) went on a two-week business trip to Lithuania.

Interlocutors in the parliament informed Ukrainian News Agency about this.

"He has a business trip to Lithuania," the interlocutor said.

According to him, the first deputy speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Oleksandr Korniyenko signed the business trip to Trukhin.

It will last until February 12.

In Vilnius, Trukhin will hold meetings with representatives of various Lithuanian institutions.

At the same time, the parliamentarian went to Lithuania at his own expense.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 30, Trukhin did not appear at the court hearing regarding the bribery of patrol policemen, because he went on a business trip abroad.

On January 4, the parliamentarian did not appear at the first court hearing in his case, because he "suddenly felt bad."

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office referred the case to the High Anti-Corruption Court accusing MP Trukhin of bribing patrol police officers "for 150,000".