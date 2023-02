The German government has granted a license to export Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine.

The German publication Spiegel has written this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The federal government has granted a license to export Leopard 1 main battle tanks to Ukraine. This was confirmed by government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit on Friday in Berlin, without providing any details," the publication says.

Earlier, the federal government announced only the delivery of more modern Leopard 2 tanks from Bundeswehr warehouses to Ukraine.

According to the newspaper Suddeutsche Zeitung, German manufacturers of military equipment and weapons Rheinmetall and Flensburger Fahrzeugbau Gesellschaft (FFG) want to prepare dozens of Leopard 1 tanks for export to Ukraine.

However, there have been problems with the procurement of ammunition so far.

According to Spiegel, German manufacturers have 29 largely repaired Leopard 1 tanks.

The Leopard 1 is the first main battle tank built for the German Army after World War II.

It was produced from the mid-1960s to the mid-1980s.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 25, the German government decided to transfer Leopard 2 tanks to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.