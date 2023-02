Ambush In Enemy Rear. In Area Of Vuhledar, Ukrainian Special Forces Destroyed Russian Equipment And Took 2 Prisoners 18:50

No One Will Surrender Bakhmut, We Will Fight As Long As We Can - Zelenskyy 18:40

Putin Plans to Capture Entire Donbas By March. Intelligence Explains Escalation Of Hostilities 18:31

Israeli Prime Minister Promises Macron To Transfer "Military Items" To Ukraine - Media 18:24