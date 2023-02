The tax reform, which the Office of the President is working on, will solve the problem of corruption in the tax sector and will level the conditions for doing business for all market participants.

Deputy Head of the Office of the President Rostyslav Shurma stated this, speaking at the Global Outlook: Victory Mode conference, which was held by the European Business Association, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The European companies represented in the hall almost all pay white, legal salaries. But there are plenty of businessmen who pay salaries in envelopes. And I understand how difficult it is for you to compete with those who pay a salary "in an envelope," because they save 40% of taxes. Our reform will change this situation and put everyone in an equal position," Shurma explained.

According to him, the bill on tax reform will be ready in 3-4 weeks, but it will be submitted to parliament after coordination with Western creditors, primarily with the International Monetary Fund.

"I assure everyone that we will not let this story go. Tax reform is a fundamental, correct thing, and it will definitely be carried out this year," Shurma said.

According to him, the Office of the President is working on other initiatives.

"Everyone who sits in the hall manages a large enterprise, a team. And you know that in order to build a new plant, you need to solve problems with land and connection to networks. Both problems will be solved within four months," said the deputy head of the Office of the President.

In particular, a bill has been submitted to the Verkhovna Rada, which will allow transferring agricultural land for industrial, energy, logistics or construction facilities in the electronic declaration mode.

It is also planned to consider a bill that will oblige oblenergos to provide free power for connecting new industrial facilities.

Thus, it is planned to end the practice of extortion and bribery by oblenergos.

Also, according to Shurma, the improvement of the investment climate in Ukraine will be affected by the intensification of the fight against corruption.

"Everyone sees what has been happening recently regarding the fight against corruption. I can assure everyone that this is just the beginning of system work. It will be a long process, but it will definitely be brought to an end, since there is a principled decision by the President of Ukraine to destroy corruption at the root," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 1, the State Bureau of Investigation conducted searches at the leadership of the Main Directorate of the State Tax Service in Kyiv.

In particular, searches took place at the acting head of the Tax Service in Kyiv Oksana Datii and the deputy head of the State Tax Service in Kyiv.

Member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Servant of the People faction, chairman of the parliamentary committee on finance, tax and customs policy, Danylo Hetmantsev, says that with the outbreak of a full-scale war, the situation with corruption in the State Customs Service has worsened.

The State Bureau of Investigation informed the former Minister of Energy and Coal Industry Ihor Nasalyk about the suspicion of signing unprofitable transactions for the state for more than UAH 1 billion.