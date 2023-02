Germany Does Not Play Key Role In Providing Ukraine With Fighter Jets - Kuleba

Germany does not play a key role in the supply of fighters to Ukraine, the United States will have the final say.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba stated this in an interview with the BBC, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He said that when discussing the possible transfer of fighters to Ukraine, we are often talking about F-16 aircraft, since it is the most massive combat aircraft in service in many countries.

"Of course, we do not write off other aircraft, such as the Swedish Gripens, the French Mirages and Rafales. We are open to communicating with all partners," Kuleba said.

At the same time, he commented on the categorical position of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on the supply of fighters to Ukraine.

The Minister noted that Berlin's decision was important in the supply of Leopard tanks, IRIS-T air defense systems, since these are German developments.

However, the United States as a manufacturing country plays a key role with F-16 aircraft.

"On the issue of aircraft, Germany's word is not key, because it is American technology," the Foreign Minister added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Biden previously said that the United States will not provide F-16 fighters to Ukraine.

At the same time, according to CNN sources, the United States did not prohibit allies from transferring these aircraft to Ukraine.