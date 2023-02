Russians kidnap Ukrainian children and make sexual videos with them.

This was announced by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"It became known from Telegram channels that Russians kidnap Ukrainian children and shoot videos of a sexual nature with them. "Prices" reach hundreds of thousands of rubles. For example, RUB 250,000 (UAH 130,000) are offered for a boy who will "soon go to school". The correspondence states that the children from Ukraine have no relatives. It is impossible to describe the whole range of emotions in words. The Russian Federation sneakily kidnaps, kills, deports and rapes our children. How is this even possible in today's world?!" he wrote.

The Ombudsman called on the Cyber Police, the National Police and the Prosecutor General's Office to take appropriate measures to find and punish the perpetrators and bring the affected children home.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in December, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov announced that Russia had deported 13,000 Ukrainian children during the war.