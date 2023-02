United States believes Ukraine should withdraw its forces from Bakhmut in order to advance in another directio

Among high-ranking U.S. officials, there is an opinion that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) should retreat from Bakhmut in order to preserve forces and strike with them in the eastern direction.

Bloomberg writes about this with reference to its sources.

"The U.S. is advising Ukrainian forces to bide their time to allow tanks and other weapons to arrive, according to a senior official. To gather resources for a spring offensive in the south, Ukraine may also soon have to withdraw its troops from the eastern city of Bakhmut, U.S. and European officials said awarding Russia a symbolic victory," the American publication writes.

The publication's source believes that the retreat from Bakhmut will not give the enemy a significant strategic advantage.

According to a senior U.S. official, Ukrainian forces are likely to set up defensive lines very close to where the front line now runs.

It is expected that after capturing Bakhmut, the Russian army will advance closer to Sloviyansk and Kramatorsk, however, according to the source, it will not succeed there "given the huge size of the territory."

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the ISW believes that holding Bakhmut and nearby settlements in the Donetsk Region is a strategically justified effort, despite the losses that Ukraine will suffer while defending this section of the front.