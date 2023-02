The Prosecutor General's Office has announced the suspicion to owner of the Russian private military company Wagner and an associate of RF President Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin said this on Facebook.

"The head of this PMC is directly responsible for thousands of war crimes. He openly admits his role in waging war against Ukraine and, with the permission of the Kremlin, solves personnel issues by recruiting tens of thousands of prisoners. Previously convicted of robbery, today he is a hero of Russia. Criminal "elite" "terrorist regime," Kostin wrote.

According to him, prosecutors have already interrogated two Wagner militants, who are currently in the territory of the European Union.

Also, employees of the PGO are investigating the involvement of another member of the PMC in war crimes against Ukraine. It is about a Wagner trooper, who fled to Norway the day before.

As a correspondent of Ukrainian News learned, Prigozhin is charged with encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine (Article 110 of the Penal Code of Ukraine), waging an aggressive war (Article 437 of the Penal Code of Ukraine), and committing a criminal offense by a group of persons (Article 28 of the Penal Code of Ukraine).

As earlier reported, at the end of September 2022, Yevgeny Prigozhin publicly announced his involvement in the creation of the Wagner for the first time.

On December 20, Prigozhin stated that he was allegedly in the vicinity of Bakhmut, Donetsk Region, and summoned President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for negotiations.