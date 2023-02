Over 80,000 residents of the frontline zone and recently liberated areas have already moved to safer regions.

This follows from a statement by the Ministry of Reintegration.

In particular, mandatory evacuation from the Donetsk Region has been ongoing since August.

More than 40,000 citizens have already left for safer regions of Ukraine. Among them are more than 5,000 children and more than 2,000 people with reduced mobility.

Evacuation from de-occupied territories also continues. Over the past few months, almost 17,000 people left the Kherson Region, more than 23,000 people left the Kharkiv Region.

"You can report your desire to evacuate by calling the 24-hour hotline of the Ministry of Reintegration 1548. You can also send a message via WhatsApp/Telegram/Viber messengers to the number: (096) 078-84-33," the ministry said.

As earlier reported, residents of the Kherson Region are advised to evacuate, because there is a possibility that due to enemy attacks, it will be impossible to provide constant heat and water supply.