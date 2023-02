The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) and the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) conducted searches of all former deputies of former interior minister Arsen Avakov.

The Ukrainian News agency has learned it from sources in law enforcement agencies.

The searches were conducted as part of the investigation into the legality of the purchase of helicopters in France for the needs of the Interior Affairs Ministry and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

"Not only Avakov was searched, but also all of his deputies," said an informed interlocutor.

In addition, searches were also carried out at former heads of departments for which these helicopters were intended, in particular, ex-heads of the SESU and the State Border Service.

At the same time, the searches are indirectly related to the helicopter crash in Brovary, which was bought during the time of Minister Avakov.

At that time, Avakov's deputies were Serhii Yarovyi, Tetiana Kovalchuk, Serhii Honcharov, Kateryna Pavlichenko, Anton Herashchenko, and Oleksandr Hohilashvili.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, former minister Avakov confirmed that investigative bodies searched him, according to the ex-head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the law enforcement officers did not find anything of interest to the investigation.

The helicopter with the leadership of the Interior Affairs Ministry of Ukraine on board, which fell on a residential block in Brovary, Kyiv Region, was purchased from the French company Airbus Helicopters during the leadership of the previous minister, Arsen Avakov.

And the plane crash in Brovary killed Minister of Internal Affairs Denys Monastyrskyi, his first deputy Yevhen Yenin and State Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Yurii Liubkovych.