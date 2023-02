On Thursday, February 2, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) eliminated more than eight hundred soldiers of the Russian occupation army, and also destroyed more than 20 units of enemy equipment.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU.

Over the day, the occupiers' losses in manpower increased by 840 to 129,870 since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian military also destroyed 23 units of the enemy's ground vehicles and aircraft, namely:

tanks — 3,215 (+4);

armored combat vehicles — 6,388 (+6);

artillery systems — 2,215 (+3);

MLRS — 460 (+2);

air defense means — 222;

planes — 294 (+1);

helicopters — 284;

operational-tactical level drones — 1,952 (+1);

cruise missiles — 796;

ships — 18;

automotive equipment — 5,068 (+4);

special equipment — 202 (+2).

It should be noted that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russian army has already lost more than 20,000 units of ground, air and sea equipment.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, according to the spokesman of the Eastern Group of Forces of the AFU, Colonel Serhii Cherevatyi, the occupiers are losing up to a battalion of soldiers killed every day in the Bakhmut direction.

As earlier reported, the Ukrainian military destroyed a rare anti-aircraft missile system of the occupiers, which Russia was creating for use at the North Pole.