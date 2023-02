Ukraine needs long-range missiles that will prevent the enemy from securing its own defense. Ukraine is ready to coordinate goals with partners and is ready to provide guarantees that missiles will not attack the territory of the Russian Federation.

This follows from a statement by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov at a joint meeting of the Government of Ukraine and the European Commission.

"Ukraine's success on the battlefield is your success as well. We expect that this year will bring new opportunities... To win, we need to seize the strategic initiative," the minister said.

Reznikov called on his partners to help establish anti-missile defense as soon as possible. He emphasized the desire to get the Patriot and SAMP/T at the earliest opportunity, along with the delivery of the new IRIS-T and NASAMS.

"If we had the opportunity to strike at a distance of 300 km, the Russian army would not be able to provide defense and would have to lose. Ukraine is ready to provide any guarantees that your weapons will not be involved in attacks on Russian territory. We have enough targets for temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine and are ready to coordinate goals with our partners," Reznikov noted.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on February 2, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin would attack Kyiv again.

On February 2, a representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Andrii Cherniak, said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin had given an order to capture the territories of Donetsk and Luhansk Regions by March.

On February 1, the General Staff of the AFU announced that the occupiers were conducting reconnaissance and preparing for an offensive on certain areas of the front.