Russian occupiers intensified their shelling in the Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson directions during the day of February 2. At the same time, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) repelled attacks in the areas of 10 settlements.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU posted on Facebook on Friday morning, February 3.

On February 2, the enemy conducted four rocket attacks, two of which hit the civilian infrastructure of the city of Kramatorsk, Donetsk Region; as well as five air strikes. It carried out over 70 attacks using MLRSes on civilian facilities in the Kherson, and Mykolayiv Regions. Casualties were reported among civilians.

The enemy, having suffered heavy losses, does not stop offensive operations in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka,, and Novopavlovsk directions.

On January 2, AFU units repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Stelmakhivka, Nevske, and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Region; and Verkhniokamiyanske, Mykolayivka, Chervona Hora, Paraskoviyivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, and Kurdyumivka in the Donetsk Region.

In the Volyn, Polisskyi, Siversk, and Slobozhanskyi directions, the situation has stabilized, no signs of the formation of offensive groups of the enemy have been detected. The occupiers shelled the districts of Kliusy, Hremiyach, and Yeline in the Chernihiv Region; Muraveinia, Tovstodubove, Studenko, Katerynivka, Vovkivka, and Volfine in the Sumy Region; and Veterynarne, Kozacha Lopan, Strelecha, Hlyboke, Zelene, Starytsia, Ohirkove, Hatyshche, Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Okhrimivka, and Novomalynske in the Kharkiv Region.

In the Kupiyansk direction, the enemy shelled the areas of the settlements of Dvorichna, Holubivka, Kupiyansk, Kucherivka, Kyslivka, and Kotliarivka in the Kharkiv Region; and Novoselivske, and Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk Region.

Terny, Makiyivka, Chervonopopivka, Dibrova, and Torske in the Luhansk Region were shelled in the Lyman direction.

In the Bakhmut direction, Spirne, Bilohorivka, Paraskoviyivka, Vesele, Bakhmut, and Ivanivske in the Donetsk Region came under the fire of the occupiers.

On the Avdiyivka direction, Avdiyivka, Tonenke, Vesele, Pivnichne, Vodiane, Pershotravneve, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiyivka, Mariyinka, Peremoha, and Novomykhailivka came under enemy fire.

In the direction of Novopavlovsk, the occupiers shelled Bohoyavlenka, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Velyka Novosilka, and Nenudne in the Donetsk Region.

In the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, over 40 settlements were hit from mortars, artillery, and MLRSes. The settlement included Vremivka in the Donetsk Region; Huliaipilske, and Kamiyanske in the Zaporizhzhia Region; as well as Kherson, Zolota Balka, Mykhailivka, Havrylivka, Milove, Burhunka, Novotiahynka, and Kizomys in the Kherson Region.

Over the past day, the Air Force of the AFU has carried out four strikes on areas where the occupiers are concentrated. Our defenders also destroyed a Russian Merlin type UAV, and units of rocket troops, and artillery hit the control post, three areas of concentration of manpower, and the enemy's ammunition depot.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on February 2, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the first time held a meeting of the Stavka in a dual format to discuss the situation at the front.

On February 2, the representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Andrii Yusov said that Ukraine is on the eve of a very active phase at the front.