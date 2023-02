Ukraine is ready to provide guarantees that long-range missiles will not strike the territory of the Russian Federation if such missiles are transferred to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov stated this at a joint meeting of the Government of Ukraine and the European Commission, Ukrinform reports.

"If we had the opportunity to strike at a distance of 300 km, the Russian army would not be able to provide defense and would be forced to lose. Ukraine is ready to provide any guarantees that your weapons will not be involved in attacks on Russian territory. We have enough goals in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine and are ready to coordinate goals with our partners," Reznikov said.

In addition, he called on Ukraine's partners to help with the installation of missile defense, emphasizing the desire to get Patriot and SAMP/T on the first occasion, along with the delivery of new IRIS-T and NASAMS.

Reznikov also stressed that Ukraine needs tanks and armored vehicles to break the Russian defense. The Minister recalled that there is a need to increase the number of artillery and shells and weapons capable of surpassing and destroying electronic warfare and air defense equipment that the aggressor has despite sanctions.

Recall, Norwegian Defense Minister Bjorn Arild Gram said his country will supply Ukraine with some of its German-made Leopard 2 tanks by the end of March this year.

At the same time, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned of the decision of the countries of Europe and the United States to send battle tanks to Ukraine.