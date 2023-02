President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Supreme Commander's Headquarters for the first time in a double format. Zelenskyy said this in an evening video message on Thursday, February 2.

Zelenskyy said that at first, in the traditional full composition, the Supreme Commander's Headquarters considered the situation at the front: Russia's attempts to increase pressure in the Donbas, providing the army, training personnel and other issues of constant attention.

"And then, in the afternoon, an additional meeting of the members of the Supreme Commander's Headquarters in a narrow format. For a particularly weighty conversation. We will not leave without our response any aggressive action by the occupier. Enemy is in a specific stage. When strategically Russia's loss is already clear. But tactically, they still have a resource for trying offensive actions," the President emphasized.

Every month, we need to increase global pressure on Russia, provide the army and all defenders with the necessary weapons and equipment and continue to fight the internal enemy, Zelenskyy said. The President announced new steps to clean up the state and thanked the Security Service of Ukraine, the State Bureau of Investigation, the Prosecutor General’s Office and everyone involved in this. He also expressed gratitude to every warrior, all soldiers and sailors, sergeants and foremen, officers and generals, and everyone who helps Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 2, the representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Andrii Yusov said that Ukraine is on the eve of a very active phase at the front.

On February 2, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that Russian President Vladimir Putin would again attack Kyiv.

On February 2, the representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Andrii Cherniak said that the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin ordered to seize the territories of the Donetsk and Luhansk Regions by March.