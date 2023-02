AFU Believe That Russians Will Not Be Able To Capture Luhansk And Donetsk Regions During New Offensive

The occupation army of the Russian Federation is unlikely to be able to fulfill the order of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and seize the territories of the Luhansk and Donetsk Regions during the upcoming offensive.

The corresponding statement was made by the spokesman for the Eastern Group of Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel Serhii Cherevatyi at a briefing at the Military Media Center.

When asked by journalists whether Russian troops will be able to fulfill the task set by Putin, he answered this:

"The enemy constantly wants to seize new Ukrainian territories... But there is a cohesion of the Ukrainian nation in repelling aggression. Cohesion, professionalism of the Ukrainian military, plus high-quality Western equipment is the key to our victory," Cherevatyi said.

The officer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine suggested that a new offensive of the Russian army could take place on February 24, since the Russians love symbolism and binding to different dates.

At the same time, he recalled that Russia lost its best units in the first stage of a full-scale invasion. He expressed doubts that the mobilized would be able to occupy the Donbas.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 16, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said that Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed to capture the Luhansk and Donetsk Regions by March of this year.

As Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov said in an interview with French media, Russia may launch a new offensive close to February 24, on the anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.