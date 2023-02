In the temporarily occupied territories of the Donetsk Region, Russia is preparing for covert mobilization.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this in its evening operational update on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, according to the General Staff, in the city of Horlivka, all budget and communal institutions received an order to submit lists of persons with reservations to the occupation military commissariat. All these people will be considered by special commissions of the enemy, followed by conscription into the enemy’s army.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russian marines marauding in Bucha and Irpin surrendered near Vuhledar.

The losses of personnel of Russian troops for February 1 increased by 610 to 129,030 killed, and the Ukrainian defenders last day destroyed 5 artillery systems and 1 air defense system.

Meanwhile, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a rare Russian "Arctic" SAM Tor-М2DT in the Kherson Region.

Analysts from Ukraine Weapons Tracker claim that this is the first confirmed destruction of a rare Russian air defense system, which is primarily intended for use in Arctic conditions.