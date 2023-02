In January, the export of agricultural products decreased by 13% compared to December to 6.1 million tons.

This is stated in the message of the Ukrainian Agribusiness Club Association (UCAB), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In January 2023, Ukraine managed to export 6.1 million tons of agricultural products, which is 13% less than the same indicator of the previous month. 50% of this export was carried out through the work of the "grain corridor," and the rest by alternative export routes. However, it should be noted that not all products had time to physically cross the border. Mainly, the noticeable decline in exports in January 2023 is caused by low performance of the "grain corridor," since the Russian side constantly creates obstacles in its work," the report said.

In January, compared to December, grain exports decreased by 13% to 4.2 million tons (corn - 64%, wheat - 31%, barley - 5%), export of oilseeds decreased by 9% to 793,000 tons (soybeans - 51%, sunflower seeds - 24% and rapeseed - 24%), oil export - by 10% to 419,700 tons (sunflowerseed oil - 94%, soybean oil - 6%), export of cake after oil extraction - by 26% to 430,400 tons (sunflowerseed - 84%, soybean - 16%).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in December, the export of agricultural products decreased by 2% compared to November to 7 million tons.