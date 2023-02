The Council of the European Union announced the approval of the 7th package of military aid to Ukraine in the amount of EUR 500 million and agreed to allocate an additional EUR 45 million for the training of Ukrainian servicemen within the framework of the EU military assistance mission. Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba announced this on Twitter on Thursday, February 2.

“Today, the Council of the EU has allocated the seventh package of EUR 500 million through the EPF and an additional EUR 45 million to the EU military assistance mission. I am thankful for the EU’s vital security assistance which brings us closer to defeating the Russian aggressor,” Kuleba emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, today, February 2, the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, as well as the High Representative of the EU for foreign affairs and security policy, Josep Borrell, arrived in Ukraine.

The President of the European Council Charles Michel and the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen will hold a summit with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on February 3, 2023.

On January 31, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba said what will be discussed during the 24th Ukraine-EU summit, which will be held in Kyiv.