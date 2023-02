Danylo Hetmantsev, a member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Servant of the People faction, head of the parliamentary committee on finance, tax and customs policy, noted that since the beginning of the war, the situation with corruption at the Customs has only worsened.

He said this in an interview with Ukrainian News Agency.

"During the war, the situation worsened. With the exception of some nuances, the war did not fundamentally bring anything new. It was bad before the war, it got worse during the war. If we talk about specific schemes, they are still the same," the parliamentarian said.

Hetmantsev supported the dismissal of the management of the Customs Service and reported that his committee had made unsatisfactory conclusions about the agency's work six months ago.

"The Customs Service must be rebooted. Not only at the level of the highest management, but also at the level of regional customs and even the management of posts. This is a major reform that must take place in the Customs Service. It must be cleaned right now, during the war," the MP is confident.

The head of the committee negatively evaluated the work of the Customs during the war, noting the failure to fulfill plans, the drop in the volume of goods supplied through the Customs through Ukraine (that is, the transition to the "black zone") and the flourishing of smuggling.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 1, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed the management staff of the Customs.

The State Bureau of Investigation detained the deputy head of one of the offices of the State Tax Service in the Zhytomyr Region on suspicion of receiving a bribe of UAH 200,000.

In November 2022, Yaroslav Zhelezniak, a member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Holos faction, reported that a search was conducted at the State Tax Service.