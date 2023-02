Entrepreneurs Who Sold Eggs To AFU For UAH 17 Detained. SBI Tells About Schemes Of Fraudsters

Employees of the State bureau of Investigation (SBI) and the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) detained entrepreneurs and military personnel involved in frauds with the procurement of food for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, due to which the cost of 1 egg increased to UAH 17 per piece.

This was announced by the State Bureau of Investigation.

They claim that the actions of the fraudsters caused the state losses of UAH 4.6 million.

"Fraudsters invented other schemes too - false data were entered into the financial and business documents regarding the receipt of products by the military unit at its warehouse, when in fact nothing was delivered. Then the "virtual" products were "written off" - as if they were consumed by the soldiers," explains the SBI.

In the case, 5 participants of the scheme were detained, including entrepreneurs and military personnel. They were responsible for providing one of the military units of the Armed Forces. A military man was also detained, who managed the "black accounting" of the fraudsters. In addition, records, illegal weapons, ammunition, explosive devices, and more than UAH 1 million in cash were seized.

Suspicion is now being prepared for those detained under Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code and the issue of choosing a preventive measure in the form of detention is resolved. The fraudsters face up to 12 years in prison. Currently, the investigation is ongoing.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, two top officials of the Ministry of Defense received suspicions regarding procurement for the army.

The Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Deputy Defense Minister Viyacheslav Shapovalov, who was responsible for the rear support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The director of the procurement department of the Ministry of Defense, Bohdan Khmelnytskyi, who is involved in the food procurement scandal, was also dismissed from his post.

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov considers accusations of the Ministry of Defense of purchasing products for the military at inflated prices to be an attempt to undermine the trust of foreign partners in the ministry with the aim of disrupting the supply of military aid to Ukraine.