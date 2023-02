Sales Of New Passenger Cars Decrease By 44% To 3,000 Units In January - Ukravtoprom

In January 2023, compared to January 2022, sales of new passenger cars decreased by 44% to 3,000 units.

This is stated in the message of the Ukravtoprom association, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Compared to December, sales of new passenger cars decreased by 23%.

"The best January result was demonstrated by the Japanese Toyota brand - 585 registered cars, which is 2% less compared to January 2022. The second most popular brand was Skoda - 235 units. Skoda lagged 16% behind its year-ago figure. The third place in the ranking was that of Mercedes-Benz - 220 new cars of this premium brand replenished the Ukrainian fleet, which is 45% more than a year earlier. In fourth place is another premium German brand - BMW, which improved its last year's figure by a third, to 212 units. Volkswagen closes the top five in January with a result of 204 cars (-16%)," the report said.

The best-selling car in November was the Renault Duster (177 cars sold).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2022, compared to 2021, sales of new passenger cars decreased by 63% to 37,900 units.