HACC Fines MP Konstankevych UAH 1,300 For Failing To Appear In Court

The High Anti-Corruption Court has fined Verkhovna Rada Member Iryna Konstankevych (For the Future group) UAH 1,300 for failing to appear in a court hearing.

This was reported by the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On February 1, at the request of a SACPO prosecutor, a panel of HACC judges imposed a monetary penalty of UAH 1,300 on MP Konstankevych, accused of declaring false information, in connection with his failure to appear in the court session.

According to investigators, in the declaration for 2020 year, the MP did not indicate an apartment in the central district of the capital worth about UAH 2.5 million, which she rented for 2020-2021.

Such actions are qualified under Part 1 of Article 366-2 (declaration of inaccurate information) of the Criminal Code.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau informed Members of the Verkhovna Rada Marharyta Shol and Iryna Kostankevych about the suspicion of intentional non-advertising of rental apartments in Kyiv.