Electricity consumption has slightly decreased compared to the beginning of the week. Accordingly, the deficit in the power system also decreased, although it still remains significant. Generating capacities in the system are sufficient to cover about 80% of consumer needs.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of Ukrenergo.

"The reason for the deficit is massive Russian missile attacks, as a result of which power plants and the high-voltage network were damaged. In addition, two units at the power plants were taken out of emergency repair. The loss of generation was compensated by exiting from emergency repair and putting one of the power plant units into operation and increasing production of electricity by hydroelectric power stations. Network restrictions are only in the Odesa Region," the message says.

It is also noted that the consumption limits, brought to all regional power distribution companies, have been increased in connection with the reduction of the deficit. Ukrenergo reminds that each regional power distribution company in its region draws up schedules of planned hourly outages, which must ensure consumption of the region at the level of the proven limit. Exceeding the limits is not recorded at the moment. At the same time, during the day, in case of non-compliance with the limits, emergency power outages will be applied.

According to the company, at two substations in the eastern and central regions of the country, the repair of transformer equipment, which was damaged by Russian missile attacks last autumn, has been completed. Preparations are underway for inclusion in the work. This will allow units at power plants to be put into operation.

In Ukraine, electricity consumption remains at Monday's level. Production has increased slightly, but the capacity deficit remains significant. Thanks to the restoration of the 330 kV line, the reliability of the power output of one of the power plants in the southeast of the country has increased.

Meanwhile, the so-called "days without power outages" were postponed throughout Ukraine. Energy companies will not carry out consumption measurements due to heavy load.