The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office has appealed the refusal of the High Anti-Corruption Court to select a preventive measure to the former chairman of the board of the Naftogaz of Ukraine National Joint Stock Company Andrii Kobolev, who is suspected of illegally receiving bonuses of USD 10 million.

The SACPO prosecutor sent an appeal to the HACC Appeal Chamber against the decision of the HACC investigative judge to refuse to apply a preventive measure to the former chairman of the board of Naftogaz, motivated, among other things, by the unreasonable suspicion.

The SACPO considers this decision illegal and unreasonable.

The SACPO does not agree with the arguments set forth in the decision regarding the recognition of suspicion as unreasonable, and believes that the investigation has collected enough evidence about the existence of risks of obstructing suspects in a pre-trial investigation.

Consideration of the appeal of the prosecutor will take place on February 8.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the High Anti-Corruption Court refused to choose any preventive measure to the former chairman of the board of Naftogaz Andrii Kobolev.