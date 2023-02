The United States of America will not block the transfer of American F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine by other countries, if they decide to do so. This is reported by CNN.

"The USA did not tell the allies that they would be against other countries sending their F-16s to Ukraine," the report said.

Agency’s sources say that the U.S. position on the F-16 for Ukraine has changed. If earlier in the USA it was believed that the transfer of these fighter jets to the Armed Forces of Ukraine would provoke Russia to escalate, now the difficulties with the supply of aircraft are mostly logistical.

Note that the Pentagon itself does not rule out sending these fighter jets to Ukraine either. But U.S. officials see it as a long-term prospect that will likely be measured in years, not months. Currently, military aid to our country has other priorities.

"We provide them with what we believe they are capable of working with, maintaining and supporting," said Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh.

