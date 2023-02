300 Soldiers Of One Of Russian Units In Luhansk Region Not Receive Money And Cannot Be Demobilized - AFU

In the Luhansk Region, in one of the units of the invaders, on January 9, three-month contracts ended, but due to the mobilization announced in Russia, about 300 soldiers cannot be demobilized.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this n Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In one of the units of the invaders operating in the Luhansk Region, as of January 9, 2023, three-month contracts were completed. Because of this, about 300 troops of this formation do not receive monetary support. In addition, they cannot resign from military service due to the announced mobilization," the report said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov said that Russia mobilized about half a million people.