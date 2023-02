Losses of personnel of the Russian troops on February 1 increased by 610 to 129,030 killed, Ukrainian defenders also destroyed 5 artillery systems and 1 unit of air defense in the past day.

This is stated in the message of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

During the day, the enemy lost 2 tanks (total - 3,211), 5 artillery systems (total - 2,212), 1 anti-aircraft defense device (total - 222) and 3 units of motor vehicles and tankers (total - 5,064).

Since the beginning of the war, the enemy has also lost 293 aircraft, 284 helicopters, 6,382 armored fighting vehicles, 458 rocket artillery units, 200 special equipment units, 1,951 drones, 796 cruise missiles and 18 ships/boats.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 31, losses of personnel of Russian troops increased by 920 to 128,420 killed, equipment - by 8 tanks and 4 self-propelled guns.

Meanwhile, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a rare Russian "Arctic" Tor-M2DT air defense system in the Kherson Region.

Analysts at Ukraine Weapons Tracker say this is the first confirmed destruction of a rare Russian air defense system primarily designed for use in arctic conditions.