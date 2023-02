In the Luhansk Region, the number of Russian attacks and shelling in the Svatove-Kreminna direction increased.

Serhii Haidai, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, announced this on the air of the telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted that in the Luhansk Region the situation is difficult, but completely controlled.

"It (the situation in the Luhansk region) has not yet entered the critical stage. But we already see and observe that a certain increase begins. Well, this is not even an offensive, this is an analysis so far - they are trying to find weaknesses in our defense. The number of shelling increased, the number of attacks in the Svatove-Kreminna direction increased," Haidai said.

Also, the head of the military administration recalled that in February the training of mobilized Russians should end.

"In February, there will be an end at different phases of two-month training of those occupiers who were recruited recently throughout Russia. Just somewhere 2-3 weeks for them to finish their studies and a couple of weeks logistically for them to be transferred to the Luhansk region," he said.

When asked by the journalist whether the predictions about the enemy's offensive in February-March at least in the east are confirmed by what is currently happening in the Luhansk Region, Haidai said yes.

"Unfortunately, yes. Because it still is the “huge machine”. Outdated and rusty, but still huge. And their resource is huge, with which they do not reckon at all. They throw them like to a firebox, really flooding our positions with just bodies," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the Luhansk Region, the Russian military are changing into Ukrainian military uniforms to carry out provocations, sabotage and breakthrough of the Ukrainian defense.