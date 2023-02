Occupiers Again Hit Center Of Kramatorsk In Donetsk Region With Missiles, At Least 5 People Injured - Governor

On Thursday afternoon, the Russian military launched 2 missiles at the center of Kramatorsk, Donetsk Region, so far 5 wounded are known.

The head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Kramatorsk again shuddered from explosions - the Russians launched two more missile strikes. Again - downtown, residential housing," he wrote.

The head of the military administration said that 13 two-storey buildings, 3 four-storey buildings, a children's clinic, a school, garages and cars were damaged as a result of the enemy strike.

"At least 5 people were injured in a missile strike on Kramatorsk," Kyrylenko added.

Law enforcement officers, rescuers and utilities are working at the scene of another Russian crime.

Kyrylenko appealed to local residents to evacuate from the region, noting that this is "a matter of life and death."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at 9:45 p.m. on February 1, Russian troops aimed an Iskander-K missile at the residential sector of Kramatorsk.

At least 10 apartment buildings were damaged in the attack, one of them completely destroyed.

Currently, three killed and 18 injured as a result of a missile hit at a four-story building are known.

A search for another person under the rubble continues.