The European Union will launch a EUR 25 million humanitarian demining program in Ukraine. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We have an agreement that the EU will launch a program of humanitarian demining for EUR 25 million. This is an important component of our recovery, which will make it possible to return to normal life in communities de-occupied from Russian terrorists," he wrote.

Shmyhal said that before the Ukraine-EU summit in Kyiv, he checked his watches with the High Representative of the European Union Josep Borrell, thanked the EU for consistent support to Ukraine, the increase in the budget of the European Peace Fund by EUR 2 billion, as well as for the training mission for the Ukrainian military.

The Prime Minister noted that Ukraine is counting on the expansion of this mission.

Shmyhal also emphasized the importance of continued pressure on the Russian economy and the introduction of the 10th package of European sanctions, which, in particular, should include the nuclear sphere and the Rosatom state company.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in November 2022, the United States allocated USD 47.6 million to assist Ukraine in demining.

In December, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that a third of Ukraine was mined and called on international partners and donors to help equip the pyrotechnic units of the State Emergency Service with robotics to clear areas of explosives as soon as possible.

In May, Oleh Bondar, head of the Department of Pyrotechnic Works and Humanitarian Demining of the State Emergency Service, reported that demining the territory of Ukraine may take from 5 to 10 years.