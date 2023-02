3 People Killed, 18 Injured By Enemy Missile Hitting Apartment Building In Kramatorsk On January 1, Search For

3 people were killed and 18 injured as a result of a Russian missile hitting a four-story residential building in Kramatorsk, Donetsk Region, on January 1, a search for another person under the rubble continues.

The press service of the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Donetsk Region announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that at 9:45 p.m. on February 1, Russian troops targeted the residential sector of the city with an Iskander-K missile.

At least 10 apartment buildings were damaged, one of them completely destroyed.

Rescuers, law enforcement officers and utilities are dismantling the rubble of the destroyed house.

"As of the morning as a result of a missile strike in Kramatorsk - three killed and 18 wounded... we are looking for another person under the rubble," the report said.

It is noted that the bodies of three killed were removed from the rubble of the destroyed house: a school headmaster and her husband (47 and 50 years old), as well as a 61-year-old woman.

Under the ruins, probably, there is another person, the daughter of a deceased pensioner.

Eight wounded aged 18 to 69 are in hospitals in Kramatorsk and Dnipro.

The remaining victims had minor injuries and were treated.

Law enforcement officers found that in the first entrance of the house, which was destroyed by a Russian rocket, people lived in four out of nine apartments.

A total of 63 people lived in 10 damaged houses.

According to the police, a unit of the Security Service of Ukraine opened criminal proceedings under Part 2 of Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code.

Police officers are recording destruction, helping victims, evacuating people, patrolling the area to prevent looting.

