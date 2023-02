Economy Ministry Publishes List Of 229 Cars For Which Transport Tax Must Be Paid In 2023

The Ministry of Economy has published the list of car models subject to the transport tax (the so-called luxury tax) in 2023.

This is stated in the materials of the ministry, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

229 car models were included in the list.

These are brands such as Porsche, Tesla, Toyota, LandRover, Lexus, Bentley, Jaguar, BMW and Mercedes-Benz.

However, such car brands as Ferrari, Lamborghini, Rolls-Royce, Aston Martin, Maserati, Cadillac, Lincoln and Audi did not get into the list.

Cars that cost more than 375 minimum wages, which is UAH 2.25 million this year, are taxed.

In addition, depending on the brand, cars not older than 5 years are subject to payment.

The transport tax rate is fixed - UAH 25,000 per year for each taxable car.

Transport tax is paid to local budgets.

The local tax office informs about the need to pay it.

After receipt, owners of expensive cars have two months to transfer the entire annual payment.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the subject of transport tax is passenger cars, the year of manufacture of which is no more than five years (inclusively) and the average market value of which is more than 375 minimum wages established by law on January 1 of the tax (reporting) year.

