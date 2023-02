Ukrainian Exchange Trading Volume Down 22.0% To UAH 0.945 Billion In January

In January, the trading volume on the Ukrainian Exchange decreased by 22.0% to UAH 0.945 billion over December.

The exchange has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that the total volume of trading on the Ukrainian Exchange in January was UAH 944,740,466.89, and the total number of transactions was 10,394.

In the trading structure for January 2023, government bonds (OVDPs) accounted for 99.18% of the total turnover, or UAH 936,992,286.25; shares - 0.07%, or UAH 6,767,33.89; investment certificates - 0.01%, or UAH 51,799.00; foreign securities - 0.74%, or UAH 7,019,647.75.

It is noted that in January, the index of Ukrainian shares (UX index) increased by 16.25% from 1,565.90 to 1,311.40 points.

The leaders in the share securities market in January were: Raiffeisen Bank Aval JSC (UAH 0.6 million), MHP SE (UAH 0.3 million), and SPDR Gold Shares (UAH 0.3 million).

The leaders of circulation on the debt securities market in January were: 204150 OVDP, repayment of 02/26/2025 (UAH 444.8 million), 226427 OVDP, repayment of 04/05/2023 (UAH 102.1 million), and 207518 OVDP, repayment of 05/26/2027 (UAH 92.3 million).

The leading operators of the stock and fund certificate market in January were KINTO Ltd, Dragon Capital and Univer Capital.

The leading operators of the bond market in January were Dragon Capital, PrivatBank and SKY Bank.

In turn, the leading operators of the foreign securities market in January were Univer Capital, Sense Bank and KINTO Ltd.

Ukrainian Exchange is a liquidity center for stocks and derivatives in Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in December, the trading volume on the Ukrainian Exchange decreased by 29.2% to UAH 1.210 billion over November.