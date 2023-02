Conscripts Who Reached Age Of 27 Should Arrive At Draft Sites For Medical Examination - Cabinet Resolution

Conscripts who have reached the age of 27 must arrive at the draft areas for medical examination.

This is stated in resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers No. 92 of February 1, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The resolution, in particular, provides for the notification of conscripts who have reached the age of 27 years for their arrival on draft dividers for a medical examination.

According to the decree, during martial law, conscription for military service is not carried out, but the draft commissions in areas (cities) are obliged to provide the following:

- organization and conduct of medical examination of persons who are on the military record of conscripts and have reached the age of 27, taking them on the military record of persons liable for military service or excluding them from the military record;

- sending conscripts who have expressed a desire to enter higher military educational institutions or military educational units of higher education institutions, to pass tests and pass entrance exams or decide to refuse such a direction.

The relevant changes were made to the Regulation on the preparation and conduct of conscription of citizens of Ukraine for military service and acceptance of conscripts for military service under the contract.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in October 2022, the law on the abolition of conscription during martial law came into force.

In December 2022, the Cabinet approved a new procedure for military registration.

Conscripts from 16 to 27 years should be put on the military records (previously citizens aged 17 to 27 years were subject to military registration).

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted that during the general mobilization, the recruitment of vacant positions in the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations is carried out at the expense of persons liable for military service and reservists.