Gas distribution companies operating under the brand of the Regional Gas Company (RGC) have allocated UAH 181 million to help the army and cities affected by the war.

This is stated in the message of the RGC, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Since the first days of the full-scale war, Ukrainian gas workers have been helping the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Territorial Defense units and contributing to the restoration of settlements. During this time, gas distribution network operators transferred vehicles and materials and equipment for UAH 181 million. During 2022, gas distribution companies operating under the RGC brand purchased and transferred over 327 vehicles for the frontline. These are powerful SUVs with high traffic, and roomy and reliable buses for evacuating the wounded. Each vehicle was repaired, refueled and completed. Also, gas workers transferred their own vehicles to the military. This special equipment helps defenders to equip engineering structures and transport goods. And gas distribution network operators have become a repair base for damaged vehicles," the report said.

It is noted that from the first day of the Russian invasion, factories for the production of modern gas equipment RGC Production also switched to "military rails."

They have established the production of tens of thousands of "hedgehogs," anti-tire spikes, protective screens for armored vehicles, metal structures for the arrangement of checkpoints and dugouts.

Also, for the frontline and residents of the de-occupied territories, more than 1,000 stove-burgers were made.

According to the report, more than 1,500 employees of gas distribution companies now serve in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Therefore, gas workers take care of more than 30 military units in which their colleagues serve, and constantly transfer to them food products, medicines, hygiene products, sleeping bags, body armor, fuel. For the military, they buy thermal imagers, tablets, optical sights. 119 quadcopters were handed over to the military, and in December 2022, gas distribution network operators financed the production of the Ukrainian Tor drone. This "bird" will be engaged in reconnaissance on the frontline and will deliver "packages" to the Russian invaders. In the early days of the war, 15 humanitarian hubs and 35 bomb shelters were equipped for civilians. They became a haven for hundreds of people. Another direction is the restoration of infrastructure in the de-occupied territories, as well as in cities and villages affected by hostilities. In addition to repairing gas networks, gas distribution companies helped restore schools, bridges and other structures, put glass in the windows of houses. Together with charitable foundations, they transfer food kits, personal care products, clothes and warm things to people," the report said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the RGC is a production and technology company specializing in operating, manufacturing, engineering and R&D solutions for gas distribution.