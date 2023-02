Russia has mobilized almost half a million people. Currently, it is preparing for offensives, according to preliminary information, in two directions. In addition, there is a possibility that the aggressor country may try something on February 24.

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov stated this on the air of the French television channel BFMTV.

The head of the ministry emphasized that Ukraine does not underestimate the Russian army. According to him, the Kremlin has mobilized 500,000 soldiers.

"Officially, 300,000 are declared, but when we see the troops at the borders, according to our estimates, it is much more," the government official said.

He added that the Russians can try to advance in two directions: Donbas or the south of Ukraine.

"We think that they (the Russians - ed.) live by symbolism and will try something around February 24," Reznikov believes.

The head of the Ministry of Defense added that Ukraine cannot lose the initiative, therefore it informs its partners that it must be ready for the actions of the Russians as soon as possible.

"That's why we need weapons to deter the enemy, because in war everything is played by initiative," he emphasized.

The Ukrainian official thanked France for 12 new CAESAR self-propelled guns. He also emphasized that Ukraine needs to quickly obtain air resources, and called for the training of Ukrainian pilots.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Kremlin says that they did not stop the mobilization, because in their correspondence it is noted that Putin has no "legal grounds" to cancel it.