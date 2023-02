Today, February 2, the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, as well as the head of the diplomacy of the European Union, Josep Borrell, arrived in Ukraine.

This is stated on their Twitter.

Thus, the head of the European Commission noted that the EU stands by Ukraine more than ever.

"Good to be back in Kyiv, my 4th time since Russia's invasion. This time, with my team of Commissioners. We are here together to show that the EU stands by Ukraine as firmly as ever. And to further deepen our support and cooperation," wrote Ursula von der Leyen.

Meanwhile, Josep Borrell wrote that he came to convey a signal of support from the European Union to Ukrainians who are defending their country.

" Arrived in Kyiv to convey the EU's strongest message of support to all Ukrainians defending their country. EU assistance has reached €50 billion since the start of Russia's war. Europe stood united with Ukraine from day one. And will still stand with you to win and rebuild," Borrell's message reads.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, will hold a summit with the President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on February 3, 2023.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba told what will be discussed during the 24th Ukraine-EU summit, which will be held in Kyiv.