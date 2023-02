The Japanese government has allocated USD 170 million for the implementation of emergency recovery projects, including the reconstruction of critical infrastructure.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Development of Communities, Territories, and Infrastructure, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"The undoubted priority at this stage of reconstruction is the restoration of critical infrastructure necessary to ensure the basic needs of citizens. This is a necessary step for returning Ukrainians to their homes and supporting economic development in the regions. The support of our partners is extremely valuable and necessary. Thanks to our Japanese partners for their help in the implementation of reconstruction projects. We expect that after the victory we will be able to quickly move on to the implementation of long-term investment projects," said Oleksandr Kubrakov, Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction / Minister of Community Development, Territories, and Infrastructure.

According to the announcement, the aid will include the provision of goods and services necessary for recovery.

This support decision will be finalized by concluding a grant agreement with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Japanese government previously allocated USD 95 million for the restoration of Ukraine's critical infrastructure.