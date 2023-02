On February 1, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) repelled attacks near 14 settlements in Donbas.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU.

During the past day, the enemy conducted six rocket attacks, four of which hit the civilian infrastructure of the settlements of Sloviyansk, Kramatorsk, and Druzhkivka in the Donetsk Region; as well as four air strikes. It fired 73 rockets using MLRSes. Enemy strikes took lives of civilians.

The threat of Russian air and missile strikes remains throughout Ukraine.

The enemy is actively conducting reconnaissance, preparing for an offensive in certain directions. Despite heavy losses, it continues to attempt offensive actions in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Novopavlovsk directions.

Last day, our soldiers repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Novoselivske, Ploshanka, Nevske, Chervonopopivka, Dibrova, Kuzmyne, and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Region; and Spirne, Bilohorivka, Vasiukivka, Blahodatne, Chervona Hora, Bakhmut, and Klishchiyivka in the Donetsk Region.

No enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn, Polisskyi, Siversk, and Slobozhanskyi directions. The invaders shelled the areas of the settlements of Kliusy and Yeline in the Chernihiv Region; Muraveinia, Katerynivka, Vovkivka, Oleksandrivka, and Volfyne in the Sumy Region; and Veterynarne, Strelecha, Hlyboke, Zelene, Neskuchne, Ternova, Ohirtseve, Starytsia, Vovchansk, and Budarka in the Kharkiv Region.

In the Kupiyansk direction, the enemy fired tanks and artillery at the areas of Dvorichna, Synkivka, Ivanivka, Kupiyansk, Kyslivka, Kotliarivka, Tabayivka, Krokhmalne, and Pishchane in the Kharkiv Region; and Novoselivske and Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk Region.

On the Lyman direction, Novoyehorivka, Nevske and Dibrova in the Luhansk Region; and Terny and Serebrianka in the Donetsk Region came under enemy fire.

In the direction of Bakhmut, Verkhniokamiyanske, Spirne, Bilohorivka, Vesele, Paraskoviyivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Predtechyne, Stupochky, Druzhba, and Niu York in Donetsk Region were affected by fire.

Pivnichne, Avdiyivka, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiyivka, Mariyinka, Pobieda, and Novomykhailivka came under enemy fire in the Avdiyivka direction.

In the direction of Novopavlovsk, Vuhledar, Bohoyavlenka, Novoukrayinka, Prechystivka, Velyka Novosilka, and Neskuchne of the Donetsk Region were subjected to artillery fire.

In the direction of Zaporizhzhia, the enemy shelled more than 20 settlements. In particular, the settlements of Vremivka in Donetsk Region and Poltavka, Malynivka, Huliaipole, Charivne, Orikhiv, and Novodanylivka in the Zaporizhzhia Region.

In the Kherson direction, Beryslav, Antonivka, and Kherson, as well as Dmytrivka in Mykolayiv Region, were hit by artillery fire.

According to the General Staff, the enemy continues to impose Russian citizenship on Ukrainian citizens of the temporarily occupied territories of the Donetsk Region. In the city of Horlivka, coercive measures are being taken to get drivers new licenses according to the Russian standard, which is impossible in the absence of a passport of a citizen of the Russian Federation. The invaders set a deadline of May 1, 2023 for the employees of transport enterprises. Those who do not meet the requirements will be fired.

Over the past day, units of missile troops and artillery of the AFU hit the control post, three areas where the enemy's manpower is concentrated, and a warehouse of fuel and lubricants.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on February 1, the General Staff of the AFU announced that the occupiers were conducting reconnaissance and preparing for an offensive on certain areas of the front.

On February 1, the Defense Intelligence of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine warned that a difficult situation is expected at the front in the next few months.

On January 16, the Defense Intelligence reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed to end the process of occupation of Luhansk and Donetsk Regions by March this year.