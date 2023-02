Ukrtatnafta Not Paid UAH 3.2 Billion Of Taxes When It Was Under Kolomoiskyi’s Control - Source

In the fall of 2022, Ukrtatnafta, the largest oil producing company, did not pay UAH 3.2 billion in taxes.

This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency by a source.

"If we talk about Ukrtatnafta, as of autumn (about September), we had a considerable amount of money that the enterprise did not pay to the budget. The problem was serious. They had to pay UAH 3.2 billion (in taxes)," the source said.

According to the source, authorities talked a lot with the company's management on this topic, but it refused to pay.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Wednesday, February 1, the Security Service of Ukraine and the Bureau of Economic Security conducted searches in the house of businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi.

The SSU and BES also confirmed searches of the owners and top management of Ukrnafta and Ukrtatnafta in the framework of the case regarding the appropriation of UAH 40 billion.

Before the nationalization of Ukrnafta, 50% + one share of the company belonged to the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company, 13.6% - to Little Enterprises Limited and Bridgemont Ventures Limited each, 12.9% - to Bordo Management Limited, and 9.9% - to other shareholders.

The ultimate beneficiaries of Little Enterprises Limited, Bridgemont Ventures Limited and Bordo Management Limited are Ihor Kolomoiskyi and Hennadii Boholiubov.